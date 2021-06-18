Bigg Boss Second Innings is Dream Come True for Divya Uruduga

Colors Kannada sure sprung a surprise on Kannada small screen viewers when they announced that they were resuming the much-awaited TV reality show Bigg Boss Season 8. Not just viewers but even the contestants who had participated in Kannada Bigg Boss in season 8 and were disappointed over the show suspension were thrilled.

Now, Colors Kannada has been releasing one promo after another featuring each contestant to build-up to the day of Bigg Boss Season 8 relaunch. Till now, Colors Kannada Bigg Boss promos have featured contestants like Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Suresh, KP Aravind, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Vaishnavi, and Shubha Poonja among others. There was a lot of speculation over Divya Uruduga's re-entry considering the fact that she had left the house even before the show as suspended after she was taken ill.

Now, Colors Kannada has released a Bigg Boss promo featuring one of the popular contestants Divya Uruduga and her fans are thrilled. Have a look at the Kannada Bigg Boss promo featuring Divya Uruduga here..

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada host and Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep is gearing up for the second innings of the TV reality show.

Are you excited? Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.