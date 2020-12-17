Bigg Boss Season 8 Kannada May Have Drone Prathap As Contestant

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is making all the right noises weeks before its launch. The hunt for contestants who will be inside the house for 100 days is on and there's a lot of speculation over who will be entering the Bigg Boss Kannada house this season. While we told you that Kannada actress Sonu Gowda, Tik Tok queen of Ninu Badukbeka machcha fame Bindu Gowda will be part of the show, the latest we hear is that Drone Prathap too will make his entry into the house.

Who is Kannada Bigg Boss 8 Contestant Drone Prathap?

Are you wondering who Drone Prathap is and why the drone prefix? Remember the boy who claimed that he had built 600 drones from e-waste? OpIndia had busted Drone Prathap's claim with a fact-check.

Prathap became an overnight sensation after he claimed to have created drones with old TVs, mixer grinders. He also said that he had been invited to deliver lectures from countries such as Europe and Japan and said he was the recipient of several awards. This had attracted the attention of several investors who hailed his inventions and promised to pump in funds for his research on making drones from e-waste. It emerged that Drone Prathao had clicked pictures at tech-expos held in foreign countries and passed them off as his own. However, OpIndia called his bluff.

He is the same Drone Prathap who is rumoured to be taking part in Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will begin post Sankranthi and a huge set to house the Bigg Boss contestants has already been erected at the Innovative film city near Bidadi. Bigg Boss 8 contestants are expected to go into quarantine for 14 days before they enter the house. Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep will host the show.