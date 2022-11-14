This is Bigg Boss, Says Rachita to Win Hearts

In the Bigg Boss show, there have been many love stories and breakups too. The actors who enter the Bigg Boss house get into various relationships like brothers, sisters, lovers, and enemies. But BB viewers love to watch romantic relationships in reality shows. There are a few actors who fell in love on the Bigg Boss show and married after leaving the show, though others broke up after months of dating. It is worth mentioning that the contestants who will have romantic relationships in the BB house will get more attention. If viewers like their chemistry on the show, then the producers will save them from elimination. Also, BB makers try to create romantic relationships to get the highest TRP rating for the channel.

As the seasons passed, contestants are entering the show with the intention of maintaining a fake relationship with a co-contestant so that they would get fame and escape elimination. If you are puzzled why we are saying this? Then check out the video.

In the video, we see Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestant Robert asking Rachita to pretend or act as she likes him so that they will get more screen space and attention from the audience. It seems like Robert is unaware, or may think that Bigg Boss Tamil makers might not telecast the show. Bigg Boss Tamil makers are impressed with Rachita's loyalty. Rachita tells straight forward on Robert's face that she can't be fake and it is the Bigg Boss house so we can't act for a long time with 50 cameras around. Rachita says that she is not in Bigg Boss to act. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.