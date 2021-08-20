Bigg Boss OTT: Why is "Sassy Divya Winning Hearts" Trending On Twitter?

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has been winning the hearts of the show’s fans. She has been playing her game strong and managed to make a place for herself in the house. She started as having no connection in the house which ended up getting her nominated in the first week of BB OTT.

But still, with no partner in the house, she continued to stay strong. After a few days, during a Buzzer task, Zeeshan replaced his original partner Urfi Javed with Divya. These two became the new pair. When performing the tasks, Divya and Zeeshan play with determination. Their connection has been liked by the audience. So much that, the viewers are now voting for them and brought them to the top of the list. Divya and Zeeshan are now the new Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.

Fans started taking her side when they thought that what’s happening in the Bigg Boss house was unfair. During the first Weekend ka vaar episode, host Karan Johar took her class. He scolded her for saying she doesn’t need the show but others do. Karan said that, if she doesn’t need the show and will not respect it, then she is free to walk away.

Even after that, many things happened in the house, that fans did not approve of. To show their love for Divya Agarwal, fans started trending “SASSY DIVYA WINNING HEARTS” on Twitter. Things are such now that Divya has come in the top 3 in terms of votes. She is catching up fast.