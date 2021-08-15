Bigg Boss OTT: Who Will Be The First Contestant To Get Eliminated?

It is Sunday and with that, we will be getting the very first elimination of Bigg Boss OTT. During the Weekend special episode with Karan Johar, one of the contestants will say goodbye to the BB house and it will mark the end of their journey.

As we all know, there were initially 5 contestants on the nomination list. They were Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Muskaan Jattana, and Nishant Bhat. But after yesterday’s episode and audience votes, two contestants became safe. Yes, Muskaan and Nishant are now out of the danger zone. Until yesterday, they were said to be in the bottom 2, but suddenly things have taken a U-turn.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT Week 1 Voting Trends: Contestant in Danger Zone

With that, we are left with Shamita, Raqesh, and Urfi in the nominations. Among them, the votes are high for Shamita and she is currently in the first place, so we can say that she is safe from the elimination. Then on the second position, we have Raqesh. That gives us the connection to be safe. This means the one who has been left out now, will be the one getting evicted.

Looking at how things are going, we can say that Urfi Javed will be the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT.