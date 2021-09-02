Bigg Boss OTT: Who is The Guest On This Sunday Ka Vaar

Every week during the Sunday ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss OTT makers bring in a celebrity guest on the show. Karan Johar takes the class of the contestants in the house, but that is not the only entertainment as the guest also makes the episode a good one.

The most popular Jodi on the TV screen, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made an appearance in the first Sunday ka Vaar episode. Fans loved them on Bigg Boss OTT. Their chemistry was loved on Bigg Boss 13 and the audience always like seeing them together, it was a fun episode as they came to BB OTT. After that it was Bigg Boss veteran Rakhi Sawant.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba Or Akshara, Who Will Get Evicted?

Following her Spiderman drama on road, she was called to Bigg Boss OTT. She sat on the road for few hours and said that Bigg Boss cannot ignore her. The makers will have to call her inside the house. She made an appearance during one of the Sunday ka Vaar episodes and this time on the upcoming Sunday episode, we are about to see Bigg Boss 15 top 5 contestant, Nikki Tamboli.

Yes, Nikki reached top 5 in the previous season that is Bigg Boss 14, and also appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is ready to come back to Bigg Boss once again but this time as a guest celebrity. Watch the episode on Sunday to know which one of the nominated contestants (Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, Divya Agarwal) has been eliminated.