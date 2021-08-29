Bigg Boss OTT: When Neha Talks it's Humour, But Others Vulgarity

Netizens have earlier called out Karan Johar for his biased behavior on Bigg Boss OTT. Fans believe that he has not been a good host and often targets only a few selected contestants. One thing that especially irks the audience is, the way he speaks with the contestants. He has not once scolded Shamita Shetty but constantly targets Divya Agarwal.

The audience is divided on this. While some say that he did point out Shamita for using abusive language in the house, some are saying that it was nothing compared to all the stuff that he told Divya. If he is scolding and bashing the contestants, it should be similar for everyone.

Karan scolded Divya during the first Sunday ka Vaar episode and this time too, he took her class. The director was particularly angry over Divya’s remarks of wanting to nominate him for elimination. He got angry and said that if she continues to behave in this way with him, he will straight away eliminate her. Karan shouted at her and even said, “Don’t take that fu**ing tone with me.” The audience was extremely angry after what and how he said.

Also Read: Divya Agarwal Slams Karan Johar For Constantly Targeting Her

Bigg Boss fans slammed Karan for his biased hosting. Even if some feel that he did scold Shamita and Neha, it was not in the way he did it for Divya. Neha has been indulging in vulgar stuff in the house but no one bats an eye. It has become unbearable for the audience to take her actions. Some even demanded her elimination as seeing Neha’s constant “Chipkoo” behavior became impossible now.

Well, we will have to wait and see how this Sunday ka Vaar goes. Will Karan Johar once again scold a handful of contestants and ignore the others or call out everyone for their mistakes. Catch the Bigg Boss OTT episode on Voot.