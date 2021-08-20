Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar: This Contestant Will Get Eliminated?

We are getting closer to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss OTT. This week all the contestants have been nominated for eviction. Some were nominated towards the end of a task and the others were nominated by Bigg Boss.

BB OTT has been riding high on drama and keeping the viewers entertained. The audience is getting excited over what will happen next and is hooked to the show. They are the ones who will be voting to keep their favourite contestant safe, so you must maintain a good game in the house to keep them impressed with you.

In round 3 of the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Shamita, Raqesh, Moose Jattana, and Nishant Bhat had to choose the "Weakest Connection" of the house but they couldn't decide between Neha Bhasin – Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh – Pratik Sehajpal. As a result, Bigg Boss ended up nominating all of them in the end. All the contestants are now in the danger zone.

The audience is now voting for their favourite contestant. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat, and Akshara Singh are left in the house with Urfi Javed eliminated in the first week. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated this time.

Judging by the voting trends and how things are going now, we can say that Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal are safe for sure. After them, it is Shamita Shetty that is in the lead. The contestant that is getting less number of votes this time is Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba. We could be saying goodbye to one of these two, in the coming episode of Weekend ka Vaar.