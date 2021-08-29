Bigg Boss OTT Week 3 Nominated Contestants for Elimination

Bigg Boss OTT, the Colors reality show, is doing well, with new drama every day. As we all know, all of the contestants were nominated last week, and on the Sunday ka Vaar episode, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath were evicted. Many people were taken by surprise, while others were not so much. According to the audience, these two lacked the enthusiasm required in the Bigg Boss house.

Up until now, four contestants have been eliminated. First was Urfi Javed then Ridhima and Karan and recently it was Zeeshan Khan after his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. For now, we cannot say anything but speculations are that Zeeshan will be coming back to the house. For now, his partner Divya Agarwal is alone and without any connection.

Among all, the nominated connections were Akshara-Millind, Pratik-Neha, and lastly Raqesh-Shamita. The audience had to vote for their favourite contestant/connection and keep them safe in the house. From them, Shamita and Raqesh were saved during the live voting, so they are out of the danger zone. We have two Jodis left now, but the question is whether this time two people will be evicted or just one. Anyways on the last position, we have Akshara and Millind.

Yes, these two have gotten the least number of votes and are currently in the danger zone. Akshara is getting love from her Bihari fans but it is not enough to keep her safe as Pratik on the other hand is emerging as the popular one. But looking at how things have been in the Bigg Boss house, we cannot expect anything. The Sunday ka Vaar episode could shock all of us.