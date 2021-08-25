Bigg Boss OTT Week 3 Final Ranking: This Connection is in Danger Zone

The Colors reality show Bigg Boss OTT is going well with new drama every day. As we all know, last week, all the contestants were nominated and among them, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got evicted in the Sunday ka Vaar episode. It came as a shock to many and was not so surprising to the others. The audience said that these two were not as enthusiastic as is required in the Bigg Boss house.

Now, this week we have, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhat, and Akshara Singh left in the house. Among these, the nominated connections were Akshara-Millind, Pratik-Neha, and lastly Raqesh-Shamita. The audience had to vote for their favourite contestant/connection and keep them safe in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Shocking Elimination On Sunday ka Vaar

As per the voting trends and results from this week, it looks like Raqesh and Shamita had gotten the highest number of votes. After them, it is the new pair Neha and Pratik and finally in the last position are Akshara and Milind. If we go by the voting results, this time Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba will get eliminated.

Raqesh and Shamita are playing their safe game. Even though Shamita gets into fights too often, her position in the Bigg Boss house is really strong. They will be the ones to watch out for. And now with Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal becoming a pair, they have become a strong team as well.