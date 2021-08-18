Bigg Boss OTT Week 2 Nominations: Which Contestant Will Get Eliminated?

Every time we have new names in the top ranking for Bigg Boss OTT contestants. We had Shamita Shetty on top a few days ago when fans voted for her and saved her from the elimination. However, the ranks have shifted again. Once again we have someone else in the top ranking for Week 2.

During the Weekend ka Vaar episode on Sunday, we saw Urfi Javed get evicted. She came into the nominations after Zeeshan replace her with Divya Agarwal as a connection. She was bitter about the whole experience as the concept of connection is what ruined everything and brought an early end to her Bigg Boss journey.

Once again on the No.1 position, we have Shamita Shetty. Her fans are back again voting rigorously for her. On the No.2 spot, we have Pratik Sehejpal. He was on the top spot for some time and now again, his ranking has shifted. Then it is Ridhima pandit followed by Akshara Singh. These two have been constant with their rankings and have not seen much change.

Well next up we have Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal. The ranking for the connection pair is not changing much. In fact, these two have been constant with their position. They are playing the game well and the recent tasks that happened in the BB house got them the audiences favour.

Raqesh Bapat is next, as he is doing well in his game and has avoided any issue. He is going steady and playing his own game, calmly. He is not on top or in the last position, but is safe in the middle. After him are Nishant Bhatt, Milind Gaba, and Moose Jattana, with Neha Bhasin in last place. She has received the fewest votes and is currently in the last place. Both Moose and Neha are getting fewer votes.