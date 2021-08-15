Bigg Boss OTT Week 1 Voting Trends: Which Contestant Got Highest, Least Votes

With every hour and every day, we see a shift in the voting trends of the Bigg Boss OTT contestants. The ranking for nominated contestants keeps changing every time. Once we have this player on top and next time, the other. Until we see the episode, the audience is going to be at the edge of their seats.

In the latest news, we now have information that the voting trends have shifted and the ranking is different than what it was. As we all know, there were initially 5 contestants on the nomination list. They were Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Muskaan Jattana, and Nishant Bhat. But after yesterday’s episode and audience votes, two contestants became safe. Yes, Muskaan and Nishant are now out of the danger zone. Until yesterday, they were said to be in the bottom 2, but suddenly things have taken a U-turn.

Now we have Shamita, Raqesh, and Urfi in the nominations. Even among these three, the voting keeps changing. As per the initial votes, the ranking was Shamita on top, her connection Raqesh was second and Urfi was in the bottom spot. But now this has taken a turn.

The rankings as of now stand with Shamita on top, now Urfi is in the second position and Raqesh is in the danger zone. Yes, the voting trends have changed and now there are chances that we might say goodbye to Raqesh. But things can take a turn once again. We cannot predict anything till the end. As of now, Urfi and Raqesh, both are there in the danger zone.

Catch the Weekend episode with Karan Johar on Voot to find out who has been eliminated from Bigg Boss house.