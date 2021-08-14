Bigg Boss OTT Week 1 Voting Trends: Contestant in Danger Zone

So, Week 1 of Bigg Boss OTT is nearing its end and with that, we will have one contestant saying goodbye to the BB house. The Weekend episode with Karan Johar will bring an end to someone’s journey. We had nominations a few days ago and one among these contestants will get evicted.

After what happened in the Buzzer task between Zeeshan, Urfi, and Divya, Urfi became the nominated contestant and Divya was safe. Now Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal are safe and Urfi has been nominated.

There are 5 contestants nominated this week. They are Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Muskaan Jattana and Nishant Bhat. Let us find out who are the ones in the danger zone and who is safe from the elimination? The number one contestant and in the safe zone is Shamita Shetty. She has gotten the most votes and is safe from eviction.

Following Shamita, we have her connection, Raqesh. He is also in the safe zone with a good number of votes and will not be eliminated this week. In the third position, we have a shocking name and that is Urfi. Yes, the one who got ditched by Zeeshan and was predicted to be the first contestant to get eliminated, is now safe. Her staying in the house will change the dynamics completely.

The connection Muskaan and Nishant are in the bottom two. Nishant is in the fourth position which leaves Muskaan at the last spot. She’s got the least number of votes and has the highest chances of getting evicted this week.

Well, we got to wait till Sunday’s episode to find out who will say goodbye to the Bigg Boss house and become the first contestant to get eliminated from BB OTT.