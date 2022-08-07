Bigg Boss OTT On Voot: Contestants Breakdown on Very First Day

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada OTT was successfully launched on the Voot OTT platform. The show will be on air on the OTT platform Voot 24/7, viewers can watch and spy on every move of the contestants without break. Well, viewers can also watch 90 minutes highlight episode of the day on Voot. No episode will be telecasted on the Colors Kannada channel. The list of contestants who stepped into the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT glass house are Lokesh, Jayashree Aradhaya, Kiran Yogeshwar, Chaitra Halikere, Rakesh Adiga, Akshatha Kuki, Roopesh Shetty, Arjun Ramesh, Spoorthi Gowda, Somanna Machimada, Sanya Iyer, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Jashwanth and Nandu.

In the first promo of BBKOTT released, Bigg Boss asks contestants to share the worst moments they faced in their life. Contestants turned teary-eyes after listening to their sob stories. In every Bigg Boss show, this episode is mandatory to warm up contestants and know each other well. Netizens are super excited to watch the show and their expectations from Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is high. Social media pages are filled with discussions and debates over the show. Let’s wait and watch what Bigg Boss Kannada OTT makers have in store.

Check out the promo