Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed’s Statement On S*x in BB House Shocks Netizens

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT marked the end of Urfi Javed’s journey in the BB house. She was nominated after the task that left her alone. The audience has voted and kept others in the nomination safe. But before her exit from the house, Urfi made some serious comments.

Urfi was seen saying something very controversial. The video clip from the live feed is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, we can see Urfi saying that sex has already happened in the house. This has left the netizens in shock.

In the video that has now become viral on social media, we can see Urfi saying that someone already had sex in the Bigg Boss house. She even saw them on the camera. “I saw two monkeys having sex,” she said. “Sabko pata hai ye baat nahin batani thi kya. Pratik so rahe the kya jab yahan ye sab ho raha tha. Yahan do bandar jab sex kar rahe the isne nahin dekha.”

Pratik Sehajpal was confused and shocked by what she was saying. But she later explained that she literally saw two monkeys having sex. It confused many people but as it turns out, she was just joking and it was indeed about monkeys.

Well, the Weekend ka vaar episode has now brought the end to her journey. She entered the house with Zeeshan Khan as her connection, but things derailed real quick. During the buzzer task, Zeeshan replaced her with Divya Agarwal leaving her in nomination.

Along with Urfi, there were Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat in the nomination for Week 1. The voting trend kept changing but Shamita remained on top. She got the highest number of votes and was safe from elimination. Next was her connection Raqesh and on the last position, was Urfi. Since she got the least number of votes, Urfi was evicted.