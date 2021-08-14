Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed, First Contestant To Be Eliminated?

The reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been going well with new twists and turns every day. A few days ago, we had nominations in the house. We had nominations where Urfi was replaced by Divya Agarwal.

There was a Buzzer task in the Bigg Boss house. The boys were given a chance to press the buzzer and swap their partners. Zeeshan Khan pressed the buzzer and with this, Divya Agarwal became his new partner and Urfi Javed was left alone. Now Urfi is in the elimination and Divya is safe. The rest of the Jodis were the same.

Later in a recent BB episode, the contestants had to complete a task. Since Akshara Singh and Pratik Sehajpal are the Boss Lady and Boss Man of the house, they were automatically safe. Towards the end of every round in the task, Pratik and Akshara had the power to save a “Connection”.

Neha Bhasin and Millind Gaba became the winners of Round 1 where a connection had to colour their partner’s hair. Muskan and Nishant Bhatt became safe in the next round. Like this, in every round, one Jodi kept winning. In the end, we had two Jodis left but Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat decided to back out and not perform the task. They were nominated for elimination.

Now we have, Urfi Javed, Shamita Shetty, and Raqesh Bapat in the nomination for Week 1. Others are in the safe zone. Looking at the situation, we can predict that Urfi could be the first one to get eliminated.