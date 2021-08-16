Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Eliminated

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we got the name of the first contestant to leave the BB house. Yes, Urfi Javed became the first contestant to get eliminated. Her journey came to an end yesterday. The way things went in the house, kind of indicated to it.

Her entry into the house was as someone who many didn’t know of. She was a new face for the audience as well but in a short time, she managed to grab many eyeballs. Many knew her from her role in Puncch Beat. She entered the house with Zeeshan Khan as her connection, but things derailed real quick.

There was a Buzzer task in the Bigg Boss house. The boys were given a chance to press the buzzer and swap their partners. Zeeshan Khan pressed the buzzer and with this, Divya Agarwal became his new partner and Urfi Javed was left alone. This landed her in the elimination. She was very angry and disappointed with what happened.

Along with Urfi, there were Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat in the nomination for Week 1. The voting trend kept changing but Shamita remained on top. She got the highest number of votes and was safe from elimination. Next was her connection Raqesh and on the last position, was Urfi. Since she got the least number of votes, Urfi was evicted.

The remaining contestants in the house are Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana, and Milind Gaba.