Bigg Boss OTT: Tum Bin Actor Raqesh Bapat to Enter House

Do you want to know who is the third confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT? Then check this out. Raqesh Bapat, a popular name in the entertainment industry, has been confirmed as the third contestant to enter Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.

Raqesh Bapat shot to limelight with his film Tum Bin and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. And the audience dropped their heart over his serial Saat Phere: Saloni Kar Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Hongey Judaa Na Hum, and Qubool Hai.

Talking about his marital status, the actor married Ridhi Dogra in May 2011 and was divorced in February 2019.

Earlier, Voot revealed the name of the first contestant and second contestant of the show as Singer Neha Bhasin and Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan. Anyway, there is just another day to go for the grand premiere of Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT.

The show will start streaming from August 8 on the OTT platform, Voot. The Bigg Boss OTT will run for six weeks on Voot Select and then the show will move to Bigg Boss Season 15 with Salman Khan. However, undoubtedly we can say that the show will be unique and interesting as Karan Johar is hosting it.