Bigg Boss OTT Telugu Voting Trends

Hey Bigg Boss Non-Stop, do you want to know which contestants are in the danger zone and safe zone? Then check this out, the contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Sarayu, Hamida, RJ Chaithu, Mitraw, Ariyana, Natraj Master, and Mumaith Khan. According to the social media Bigg Boss Telugu OTT voting results, Hamida, RJ Chaithu, Ariyana, Mumaith Khan, and Natraj Master are in the safe zone. Sarayu and Mitraw are in the danger zone. Netizens are guessing that Mitraw might be the first contestant to get a red card from the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house.

In the recent promo released by Disney+Hotstar, Aishu and Tejasswi will get into an argument. Tejasswi interrupts when Aishu was telling her experience in the Bigg Boss Telugu season where Aishu asks Tejasswi not to interrupt but Tejasswi replies why did she involve when he was talking. Anyway Tejasswi and Aishu get misunderstandings and Ariyana tries to solve them. So let's wait and watch if Aishu and Tejasswi patch up and solve their issue.

