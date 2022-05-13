Bigg Boss OTT Telugu Top Five Finalists Current Positions

Bigg Boss Non Stop is one of the most watched OTT reality shows right now. The show is in its final leg. Yes. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all set to premiere within two weeks. Bindu Madhavi and Akhil are making the headlines as the winner and runner up of the show. The contestants who are predicted to be in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT grand finale list include Bindu, Akhil, Baba Bhaskar, Ariyana, and Shiva. Each contestant is using their own game strategy to win the task and enter the finale round. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has recorded good viewership and response from the audience. The makers are trying all new concepts to hype the show and grab viewers' attention.

Check top 5 Contestants on Bigg Boss Nonstop right now in their current position

Akhil

Bindu Madhavi

Shiva

Ariyana

Baba Bhashar

Contestants in List Positions

Anil

Mithraaw

Natraj Master

Predicted Runner Up

Akhil

Predicted Winner

Bindu Madhavi