Bigg Boss OTT Telugu Bindhu Beats Akhil, Deets Inside

With her performance and game strategy, Bindhu Madhavi has been grabbing the audience attention. Netizens say that she is the only strong contestant they can see in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house. They also praise her balancing act during tasks. It is worth mentioning here that Bindhu and Akhil are getting fame outside the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house because of the noise they make in the house. However, a section of the viewers are of the opinion that Akhil's game is not up to the mark and he lost the popularity he gained during his stint in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4.

Bindhu is topping the voting poll and other polls conducted by Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers. In this week's voting poll, Bindhu has overtaken Akhil with the highest number of votes.

Anyway, the two are giving stiff competition to get ahead of each other. Bindhu and Akhil's fans are literally at loggerheads every single day on Twitter. A section of the audience feels that Bigg Boss Non-Stop season 1 is all about Bindhu and Akhil.

Bigg Boss OTT Telugu has a large viewership, and people tune in to see what's going on inside the house.And few predict that Bindhu may bag the trophy and Akhil might end up as a runner up again However, the producers of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will undoubtedly save Akhil and Bindhu until the end of the show since they are providing content and keeping the audience hooked. ALso, there is a good chance that they will be among the top three finalists. What are your thoughts on this? Comment below.