Bigg Boss OTT Telugu: Bindhu Beats Akhil, Deets Inside

Bindhu Madhavi, Bindhu Madhavi, Bindhu Madhavi.... we can only hear this contestant's name on Twitter and other social media platforms. She was trending on Twitter for the last two days. We already told you that contestants in the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house are targeting Bindhu. Meanwhile, her fans and Bigg Boss viewers are saying it is an unfair game and praising Bindhu for standing strong with a smile on her face.

Akhil and co are pointing out Bindhu's mistakes from last week's captaincy, and we can say that they are playing the tasks one vs. all. Akhil's friends Ashu, Ajay, Natraj Master, and Mumaith Khan targeted Shiva in today's captaincy task and played together to defeat Shiva. We can see Natraj clearly say that "we know whom to stop and we should stop them," which means Shiva is their target as he is Bindhu's friend.

Anyway, Bigg Boss Non Stop viewers say that we can see what happened on Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 repeating on the OTT format. Remember Kaushal and his friends were cornered by other contestants in season 2? Netizens say that Akhil lost his standards when he played a dirty game and he is behaving as if he doesn't know what is happening. But It appears that Bindhu has already won the hearts of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers' and have vowed to make her the winner of Bigg Boss Non Stop season 1 at any cost. With this, we can say that Bindhu has defeated Akhil in all ways and exposed everyone in the house. So what do you say? Let us know in your comments.