Bigg Boss OTT Tarot-inspired House First Look Out

We have the first look at the Bigg Boss OTT house that was recently shared on social media. The show will begin on August 8 on Voot and the host will be none other than Karan Johar. In these pictures, you can get an idea of the kind of house these contestants will be living in. It is like a tarot-inspired house with walls and the dining area designed in that way.

The images will transport you straight to their bedrooms. The wallpapers are based on tarot cards and span the walls from ceiling to floor. With celestial objects seen everywhere the room gives out a mysterious vibe. Everyone season, there is a new concept and this time it looks like the concept is mystery and magic.

On the other hand, the contestants list for Bigg Boss OTT is out. Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Manasvi Vashisht, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, Pavithra Lakshmi will be participating this time.

Before anything, we will be getting the OTT version on Voot, starting from August 8. It will be hosted by Karan Johar. After 6 weeks when it starts airing on TV, Salman Khan will be back. Let us remind you that the regular one-hour episode will air on Voot and apart from that, you will also be able to watch the 24-hour live feed.

What do you think of the new look? Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss OTT starting August 8?