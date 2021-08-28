Bigg Boss OTT: Special Guest Appearance On Sunday Ka Vaar

The reality shows Bigg Boss OTT has been doing good on Voot. It has its ups and downs with the Netizens not completely happy with the decisions taken on the show. Recently the elimination of Zeeshan Khan brought a lot of backlash to the makers. They are trying everything to keep the audience hooked to the show.

For the TRPs, they are bringing in special guests every Sunday ka Vaar. They invited Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and even the hot couple of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill to the show. Now the latest news is that Sunny Leone will be making an entry this time during Sunday ka Vaar with Karan Johar.

As for the nominations and elimination this week, All the connections want to be safe but what happened between Partik and Akshara and Millind and Neha has left one of the pair being termed as the weaker one. Initially, it was Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin as a pair that were termed to be the weak team. But that changed after the connections switched in the recent episode.

Also Read: Makers To Bring Back Zeeshan Khan

It was so that Neha and Pratik now became a connection and Millind and Akshara are together. Audience support was with Pratik from the beginning and now Neha will benefit from their connection as well. On the other hand, we have Millind and Akshara who are a strong pair but maybe not as strong as Pratik and Neha. Bigg Boss viewers are supporting these two after what happened in the “Connection Switch” task, but it might not be enough to keep these two safe.

Judging by the voting trends and results from this week, it looks like Raqesh and Shamita had gotten the highest number of votes. They were saved during the live voting and are no more in the nominations. After them, it is the new pair Neha and Pratik and finally in the last position are Akshara and Milind. If we go by the voting results, this time Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba will get eliminated.