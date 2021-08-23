Bigg Boss OTT: Shocking Elimination On Sunday ka Vaar

The Colors reality show Bigg Boss OTT is going well with new drama every day. As we all know, this time all the contestants were nominated.

In round 3 of the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Shamita, Raqesh, Moose Jattana, and Nishant Bhat had to choose the "Weakest Connection" of the house but they couldn't decide between Neha Bhasin – Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh – Pratik Sehajpal. As a result, Bigg Boss ended up nominating all of them in the end. All the contestants were in the danger zone.

We had Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat, and Akshara Singh are left in the house with Urfi Javed eliminated in the first week. This time it was not just a single contestant but a connection that was to get evicted.

Karan Johar came riding the Divya Agarwal hate train as he bashed her for using his name to prove a point. He also scolded her for the fight between her and Shamita. A lot happened during the episode but what came as a shock, in the end, was the eviction of Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath. Especially Ridhima was deemed as one of the strongest contenders but looking at how she and Karan were playing the game, many said that it should not come as a shock.

These two got a lesser number of votes when compared to other contestants. Many were speculating Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba to get eliminated this time but that did not happen. Even these two are seen as weaker ones in the house. It will interesting to see if they can up their game in the coming week or land in the danger zone.