Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty Fights With Raqesh Bapat

Since Day 1, Bigg Boss contestant Shamita Shetty has been seen getting into fights with fellow contestants. Her ongoing fight with Akshara Singh is known to everyone. Akshara was slammed many times for age-shaming Shamita.

Bigg Boss fans have pointed out that Shamita gets into fights way too often. She also fought with Pratik Sehejpal. Viewers have supported her many times, especially over the age-shaming remarks by Akshara. But many have also said that she can be dominated sometimes. This was seen several times with other contestants but what came as a shock was her attitude towards connection, Raqesh Bapat.

Recently Bigg Boss Voot on Twitter shared a clip from the upcoming episode. In the promo, we can see Shamita upset with Raqesh and scolding him. But what came as a surprise was the reason for which she got angry at him. In the promo, we can see that Shamita was scolding Raqesh for going to the washroom in between monitoring a task.

“Ab kya Shamita ko Raqesh ke Susu jane se bhi problem hai! Kya inka connection kar payega survive?,” read the post on Twitter. During monitoring the task, Raqesh went to the washroom to pee. Later Shamita scolded him and said that he should have controlled. Are you here to eat, sleep and do other trivial things, asked Shamita.

Raqesh was confused and asked her it was nature’s call, should he not go? Shamita responded by saying, “Sanchalak aise nahi jaa sakte. Control your pee, wear a diaper or whatever, I don’t care.” In the end, Raqesh did not have anything to say.

What do you think about this? Was Shamita right or was she in the wrong?