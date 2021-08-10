The popular Colors TV reality show had an OTT launch on Voot on Sunday. The Karan Johar hosted show introduced some famous names into the house. It has been just one day since the contestants entered the house but drama has already stirred up.

We saw the inmates getting into fights and throwing ugly comments at one and other. On the premiere night itself, the players have gotten into fights. Fans are unable to understand the nature of many of these contestants. Pratik Sehajpal, who got into mino0r arguments with other players, was termed as the confusing one by the viewers.

He also got into a fight with Divya Agarwal. The division of house responsibilities put the contestants against each other. The argument began between Divya and Pratik, and the house was eventually split into two groups. Shamita was spotted attempting to calm things down, but the two ended up in a heated altercation.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT First War Between Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal

Bigg Boss avid viewers got enough footage to assume as to what everyone’s personality is. After day one, the audience shared their opinions about the inmates on social media. Ridhima Pandit and Raqesh Bapat were termed as the sensible ones. They performed well and as of now, did not get into any arguments.

The audience felt that Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal were trying too hard. They did too much drama and overacting and got into unnecessary fights. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal was someone hat confused the viewers. Sometimes he looks to be the innocent one and sometimes the cunning one. Urfi Javed was tagged as the innocent contestant.

Apart from them, the other contestants were not seen much. We are yet to have proper footage on the other players. What do you think? Well, we will have to wait for a few more days to get a clearer understanding.