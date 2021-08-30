Bigg Boss OTT: No Elimination This Week On Sunday Ka Vaar

The Colors reality show Bigg Boss OTT is doing well, with new drama every day. As we all know, all of the participants were nominated last week, and Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath were evicted on the Sunday ka Vaar episode. Many people were caught off guard, while others were not. These two, according to the audience, lacked the zeal to be in the Bigg Boss house.

Till now, four contestants have been eliminated. First was Urfi Javed then Ridhima and Karan and recently it was Zeeshan Khan after his fight with Pratik Sehajpal. For now, we cannot say anything but speculations are that Zeeshan will be coming back to the house. For now, his partner Divya Agarwal is alone and without any connection.

Among all, the nominated connections were Akshara-Millind, Pratik-Neha, and lastly Raqesh-Shamita. The audience had to vote for their favourite contestant/connection and keep them safe in the house. From them, Shamita and Raqesh were saved during the live voting, so they were out of the danger zone. Now the elimination had to happen among the remaining nominated connections, but that did not happen.

On this Sunday ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT, there was no elimination. Some were left disappointed with that as they felt the voting was for no reason then. The voting should have stopped but the makers decided to waste the audience’s time. This was unfair as the voting could have easily been dismissed.

Bigg Boss fans are now speculating on Twitter as to why there was no eviction this week. Some said that it was because we already had a sudden elimination this week where Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the house. While others were saying that probably the makers tried saving their favoured contestant by doing this.