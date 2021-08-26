Last night, contestant Zeeshan Khan was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 OTT house after getting physical with Pratik Sehajpal. It came as a shock to everyone that Bigg Boss made such a hasty decision.

This happened during a task where Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat started fighting with Zeeshan. He was snatching flags from Nishant and Pratik tried stopping him. After which Zeeshan got angry and pushed Pratik. They got into an ugly fight. Bigg Boss then called them to the living area to express his disappointment and punished Zeeshan for his actions. As a result, Zeeshan Khan was thrown out of the BB house.

Following his exit from the Bigg Boss house, Zeeshan turned to Instagram to show the bruises he sustained during the fight. He posted a few photos showing the scratch wounds on his arms and chest. He did not write a message with it. Fans supported Zeeshan and requested that he be permitted back into the house.

On Twitter, ‘We Support Zeeshan Khan’ and ‘We stand with Zeeshan’ started trending. Many said that it was a biased decision as this is not the first time someone has gotten physical during a fight. Many times the contestants push each other and even get on the verge of hitting the other. So only eliminating Zeeshan now in Bigg Boss OTT doesn’t make much sense.

The fans shared videos from Bigg Boss season 13 where we can see winner Sidharth Shukla getting physical with Asim Riaz and it was not just one time but happened several times over the course of the season. Bigg Boss punished Sidharth for his actions but did not eliminate him like they did Zeeshan. If the rules are strict for Zeeshan it should have been so, during the previous seasons as well.

“How can they not eliminate Sidharth in season 13?? Makers are definitely biased. Bring back Zeeshan! WE WANT ZEESHAN BACK,” wrote a fan on Twitter. Check out the reactions here:

