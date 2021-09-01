Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba Or Akshara, Who Will Get Evicted?

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been doing just fine with the audience review. The way contestants are playing is keeping the audience engaged. Few players are getting more appreciation than others. Now it will come as a shock to you that the contestants that were getting more praise from the viewers are the ones in the nomination now.

This week's nominations include three contestants, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, and Divya Agarwal. All three of them have played great and are receiving a positive response from the audience. Millind, on the other hand, is getting fewer votes even when he is being loved by the viewers.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: New Promo Confirms Nia Sharma’s Entry Soon

It is Millind Gaba who is getting fewer votes now. On the No.1 position, we have Divya Agarwal. She is playing her solo game and doing pretty well without a connection. Next, it is Akshara Singh and lastly Millind Gaba. Even Shamita Shetty was in nominations but she was saved by the Boss Man and Boss Lady of the house.

Now going by the voting trend and audience reaction, Millind Gaba can be the one to get evicted during this Sunday ka Vaar episode. If things take a turn in the coming days, then it could also be Akshara. We will have to wait few more days to see what the Bigg Boss makers have in store for us.