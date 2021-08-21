Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba To Get Eliminated This Week?

In Bigg Boss OTT, we're getting closer to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. All of the contestants have been nominated for eviction, this week. Some were chosen at the end of a task, while others were nominated by Bigg Boss. Viewers will be able to choose between all the contestants. Their votes will save the contestants.

The drama on BB OTT has been high, and the audience is being entertained. The viewers are anticipating what will happen next and are completely engrossed in the show. They'll be the ones voting to keep their favourite contestant safe, so you'll need to maintain a good game in the house to keep them impressed.

In round 3 of the Bigg Boss Panchayat task, Shamita, Raqesh, Moose Jattana, and Nishant Bhat had to choose the "Weakest Connection" of the house but they couldn't decide between Neha Bhasin – Milind Gaba and Akshara Singh – Pratik Sehajpal. As a result, Bigg Boss ended up nominating all of them in the end. All the contestants are now in the danger zone.

Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, Raqesh Bapat, Ridhima Pandit, Millind Gaba, Zeeshan Khan, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhat, and Akshara Singh are left in the house with Urfi Javed eliminated in the first week. It will be interesting to see who gets eliminated this time. Going by the voting trend, we can say that the names at the top are not that surprising.

Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal are safe for sure. After them, it is Shamita Shetty that is in the lead. Milind Gaba currently has the least number of votes and has higher chances of getting evicted this Weekend Ka Vaar.