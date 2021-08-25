Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba And Akshara To Get Eliminated?

There are still a few more days left to the Sunday ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT. But as we know, the nominations and voting took place recently. Among the remaining contestants in the house, this time the nominated connections were Akshara-Millind, Pratik-Neha, and lastly Raqesh-Shamita. The audience votes to keep their favourite contestant/connection safe.

Last week, all the contestants, basically the connections were nominated and among them, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got evicted in the Sunday ka Vaar episode. It came as a shock to many and was not so surprising to the others. The viewers said that these two were not as enthusiastic as is required in the Bigg Boss house.

As per the sources, things are pretty tense this time. All the connections want to be safe but what happened between Partik and Akshara and Millind and Neha has left one of the pair being termed as the weaker one. Initially, it was Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin as a pair that were termed to be the weak team. But that changed after the connections switched in the recent episode.

It was so that Neha and Pratik now became a connection and Millind and Akshara became a connection. Audience support was with Pratik from the beginning and now Neha will benefit from their connection as well. On the other hand, we have Millind and Neha who are a strong pair but maybe not as strong as Pratik and Neha. Bigg Boss viewers are supporting these two after what happened in the “Connection Switch” task, but it might not be enough to keep these two safe.

Judging by the voting trends and results from this week, it looks like Raqesh and Shamita had gotten the highest number of votes. They were saved during the live-voting and are no more in the nominations. After them, it is the new pair Neha and Pratik and finally in the last position are Akshara and Milind. If we go by the voting results, this time Akshara Singh and Milind Gaba will get eliminated.