Bigg Boss OTT: Meet The Jodis And Their Positions, Ranking in BB House

With lots of drama and fights, ended the second day in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Contestants are fighting over small issues and are not able to find a common ground to divide the household tasks among themselves.

This time the makers of Bigg Boss have come up with different and unique ideas to keep the audience engaged. The introduction of celebrities into the house was in a different style. As we all know, Bigg Boss OTT started on Aug 8 with Karan Johar as the host.

The contestants were introduced one by one with Divya Agarwal coming second last and Ridhima Pandit, the last one. The show's format required the ladies to pick a guy. To "Stay Connected" in the house, they need each other. You cannot stay without a connection.

In the end, it was only Karan Nath left. So host Johar gave him a choice. He reversed the rules and instead asked Karan to choose between the ladies. Both ladies gave a shot at trying to woo Karan, but in the end, he went with Ridhima. Divya was left alone with no partner. Host Karan Johar then informed Divya, that she will be nominated for elimination.

With this, we got the 6 Jodis of BB OTT and Divya left alone. In yesterday’s episode, we saw Sima Taparia enter the house to get some insight into the contestants and gave her an understanding of their ranking. She spoke with them and in the end, ranked the Jodis.

Here’s the Jodi ranking

Akshara Singh - Pratik Sehajpal Neha Bhasin - Millind Gaba Ridhima Pandit - Karan Nath Shamita Shetty - Raqesh Bapat Muskan Jattana - Nishant Bhatt Urfi Javed - Zeeshan Khan

Divya Agarwal was not included in the ranking as she was alone and did not have any partners. She has been sent to direct nomination.