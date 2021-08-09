Bigg Boss OTT Launch Highlights: BB15 Premieres With Karan Johar's Dramatic Entry
Bigg Boss 15 OTT on Voot Launch Updates: Karan Johar welcomed the participants in the style of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Bigg Boss 15 is back, this time on OTT, with a brand new flashy Bigg Boss style, hosted by Bollywood's biggest host and controversial king, Karan Johar.
If you're watching this time, you've probably already figured out how much fun this show will be.
Bigg Boss 15 features a new twist. For each contestant, a pairing will be created. The contestants will join the Bigg Boss house after that pairing. Each male contestant will be paired with a female contestant.
Rakesh Bapat, Zeeshan, Punjabi Singer Milind Gaba, Dancer Nishant Bhatt, Karan Nath, and Prateek Sahajpal were among the first to be welcomed by Karan.
During his entry into the programme, Karan Johar danced in a bathrobe with Zeeshan, while Arjun Bijlani introduced Dancer Nishant Bhatt.
Malaika Arora, Karan Johar's best friend, shocked everyone by performing a really hot and passionate performance on the Bigg Boss stage.
Karan was taken aback when he saw Malaika Arora on stage. He taunted Malaika Arora without mentioning Arjun Kapoor, implying that he was referring to Karan-Arjun.
Malaika made the male contestants do yoga on the Bigg Boss platform before introducing the girls.
Karan Nath and Nishant Bhatt were given the duty of pole dancing by Malaika Arora. Malaika was amazed by Karan Nath's performance in this task. Rakesh Bapat, like Karan, succeeded in impressing Malaika Arora.
Shamita Shetty, Urfi Javed, Neha Bhasin, Moose Jattana Aka Muskaan Jattana, Bhojpuri Queen Akshara Singh, Divya Agarwal, and Ridhima Pandit were among the women introduced by Karan.
Malaika Arora assisted Shamita Shetty in selecting a pair. Shamita went with Rakesh. Urfi went with Zeeshan. Prateek Sahajpal was chosen by Neha, who shocked everyone yet again. Moose rejected Prateek in favour of choreographer Nishant Bhatt. Prateek Sahajpal was chosen as Akshara's partner.
Karan Nath was the last male contestant left to be paired, and because there were two female contestants, he was given the option of choosing his pairing. He went with Riddhima Pandit, rejecting Divya Agarwal.
Divya Agarwal was nominated for elimination.
Divya Agarwal was nominated for eviction because she was unable to form a pairing with the other contestants. Divya is the first Big Boss OTT contestant to be nominated, and Karan has given her a week to win votes by impressing the public.
