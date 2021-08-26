Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath Says This Contestant Will Win The Show

Last week, all the contestants, basically the connections were nominated and among them, Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath got evicted in the Sunday ka Vaar episode. It came as a shock to many and was not so surprising to the others. The viewers said that these two were not as enthusiastic as is required in the Bigg Boss house.

After his exit from the house, Karan Nath spoke about a lot of things, including who he thinks will win the show, the dirtiest player of the season, and of course his short journey on Bigg Boss OTT. He took the name of the contestant he thinks has the potential to win the show.

Naturally, the one who fights and is there in front of the audience will win, according to Karan. Pratik Sehajpal is his name. For good or bad, he is always at the forefront. He knows how to play the game and has a chance to win the competition. He's doing everything the crowd wants to see, and as a result, he's likely to win the program. Pratik certainly knows what the audience wants.

He knows what he is doing and also knows who he should be close with. It was evident after what happened in the recent “Connection Switch” task. It was so that Neha and Pratik now became a connection and Millind and Akshara became a connection. When Neha Bhasin expressed the desire to change her partner and go with Pratik, he readily accepted.

Audience support was with Pratik from the beginning and now Neha will benefit from their connection as well. The Bigg Boss viewers have been liking the way Pratik plays the game and are voting well for him. He also gets a high number of votes and whenever he is in nomination, the viewers save him by votes. Looking at how things are going now, we can say that Karan’s prophecy might come true.