In less than a week, we will be witnessing the Grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. The show will begin on August 8 on Voot. As we all know, this will be running for six weeks with new twists and turns every day. Similar to the TV version, we will have Weekend ka Vaar as well, obviously for the Voot version; it will be Weekend ka Vaar with KJo.

When it is Karan Johar on the block, things are bound to get spicy and bold. The makers are all set to get us a bolder and unique, never-before-seen season of Bigg Boss. Recently, the channel released a promo for BB OTT. You can see Johar dropping many hints and also announcing that this time; we will have the audience decide on the punishment for the contestants.

The promo starts with Karan Johar clarifying that he will be hosting the OTT version while Salman Khan will be back once Bigg Boss starts airing on TV. This time, the audience interaction and involvement will be more. This is definitely going to make the show more interesting.

“Woahhhhhhh woahhhhh Karan this is definitely crazy. OMGGGGGGGG we cannot wait. Bigg Boss OTT aa raha hai lekar some wild, crazy Over The Top entertainment 8 Aug at 8 pm only on Voot,” read the caption on Twitter.

Contestants for Bigg Boss OTT

Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Manasvi Vashisht, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, and Pavithra Lakshmi are participants of Bigg Boss OTT.