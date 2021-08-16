Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar Slams Divya Agarwal, Asks Her To Leave The Show

In the Weekend special episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Host Karan Johar took everyone’s class. He slammed and scolded the contestants for their behavior in the first week. He didn’t leave anyone in his first episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

The director called out Divya Agarwal for her statements regarding the show. He told her to leave the show when she doesn’t need it. Over the course of the first week, Divya was seen making comments where she said that she doesn’t need the show, but others do. During her fight with Pratik, she said that “Tumhe show ki zarurat hogi, Mujhe Nahi.” It was not just once that she made these comments, but several times.

Her fights with Pratik have been constant since Day 1. These two don’t get along and have gotten into arguments several times now. Their fight over petty issues has grabbed everyone’s attention. But neither the audience nor host Karan Johar liked her comments on the show. Johar reprimanded her and said that she is free to walk out of the Bigg Boss house since she keeps saying that she doesn’t need the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed Eliminated

Divya was hurt by his comment and started crying. She broke down into tears. But the viewers’ statement on the Weekend episode shows that they liked Johar’s remarks. Many said that this was indeed necessary.

On the other hand, Urfi Javed was the one to get eliminated from the show. Now we have, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana, and Milind Gaba remaining in the house.