Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Johar And Divya Agarwal in Heated Argument

Once again drama in Bigg Boss OTT house has entertained the viewers. During the Sunday Ka Vaar episode, much happened that left the audience in shock. Firstly it was the eviction of Ridhima Pandit and Karan Nath that left the BBOTT viewers in surprise and next it was the way Karan Johar was hosting the show.

Host Johar was back for the Sunday ka vaar episode and he once again took everyone’s class, well mainly Divya and Zeeshan. Karan slammed Divya for her comments on Salman Khan and him. He was extremely angry and scolded her for many things. He said that over the course of the week, Divya took his name several times and even disrespected him.

During the last Sunday ka Vaar episode, the director called out Divya Agarwal for her statements regarding the show. He told her to leave the show when she doesn’t need it. While performing one of the tasks, Divya said that she was right and when she believes in something, she will stand up for it. If she is friends with someone, she will be with them till the end and if there is a misunderstanding then she will clear it out. This attitude of her is something that no one can change. She replied by saying that not even Salman Khan and Karan Johar can change her or her opinions.

She said during one of the episodes, that she would like to nominate Karan Johar for elimination. He took this statement and bashed her by saying that she is a contestant here whereas he is the host. No matter what she does, he cannot be eliminated. Johar asked her to stop talking about him when she cannot show him respect. In the end, he nominated Divya for elimination.

All the while Divya tried explaining her points and what she felt. Karan did not give her much chance but when she spoke, she tried to put her points forward. Many felt that the director was being biased and that Bigg Boss makers are opening targeting Divya. The audience is divided on this.