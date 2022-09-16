Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Winner, Runner Up

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is all set to witness grand finale in two days from now. Viwers had been waiting for this moment for long now.

There are a lot of predictions happening on Twitter and other social media platforms over Bigg Boss OTT Kannada winner and runner-up. Since day one of the show, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are being tipped as the winner and runner-up of the show.

Netizens said that these two contestants will end up in the top two positions and going by the popularity, this is likely to come true. Roopesh Shetty fans are trending the hashtag Roopeshtheboss for his win. Roopesh and Rakesh Adiga have become more popular after they entered the Bigg Boss house.

A section of the audience feels that the two contestants have hired strong PR teams to ensure sucess in the TV reality show. Roopesh Shetty's chemistry with Snaya in the house has become talk of the town.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Adiga is giving stiff competition to Roopesh in the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada voting polls. At the beginning of the show, Rakesh Adiga earned a huge craze and fan following among BBK OTT audience, who even believed that he might bag the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 trophy. In Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Rakesh Adiga was in the headlines after speculation emerged that he was Divya Suresh’s boyfriend.

Now, Rakesh and Roopesh are in the race with the same score. There is just one day left for Bigg Boss OTT Kannada grand finale voting lines to close. Who do you think the winner and runner up would be? Comment below. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.