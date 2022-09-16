Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Top 5 Finalists

Two more days left for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT grand finale. Bigg Boss OTT Kannada contestants who havs left in the house to take part in the BBK OTT grand finale race are Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Sanya Iyer, Somanna Machimada, and Jayashree Aradhaya.

It is known that Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are topping the voting charts with highest voting percentage. Rakesh and Roopesh Shetty fans are extending their full support and going all out to ensure their favorite contestant bags Bigg Boss Kannada OTT trophy. But it is worth mentioning here that Roopesh has a chance to win Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season 1.

Roopesh fans and PR teams are rooting for him, by pledging their maximum support via Twitter, which is flooded with Roopesh's videos from the BBK OTT house.

The top five contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT are Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Somanna Machimada, and Jayashree Aradhaya. Jayshree and Sonu Srinivas Gowda were expected to leave the show early going by their game. But as days passed, the contestants improved their game and changed their game strategies. Netizens expect that Jayshree might become the second runner-up of the show. However, the predicted winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada are Rakesh and Roopesh, as per netizens.

The audience is confident enough that they both will reach the BBK OTT finale round. What is your opinion on this, Comment below.