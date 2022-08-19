Bigg Boss OTT Kannada: Rakesh Adiga Is Non-Performer, Say Viewers

In the Bigg Boss house, a few contestants earn fame easily with their comic timing and entertainment in the house. Viewers are not bothered about contestants' performance in the task. They only want to see that one person who will make them laugh with healthy comedy. In Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house, Rakesh Adiga is getting that fame.

From the beginning of the show, BBK OTT viewers are highly praising Rakesh Adiga for the way he is giving content to the show and making it watchable. Twitter is flooded with Rakesh Adiga's photos and videos from Bigg Boss OTT Kannada live. We can say that Rakesh Adiga is becoming the talk of the town. Even though it's too early, Rakesh Adiga is also being predicted as the winner of BBKOTT 1.

Keeping positive talk aside, a section of the audience says that Rakesh Adiga is unfit to stay in the Bigg Boss OTT Kannada house. They say that his performance is not up to the mark and is always seen chit-chatting with other contestants. Netizens say that Rakesh is entertaining the audience, but he is not taking the tasks seriously.

If Rakesh continues on this path for the next few weeks, BBK viewers believe he will not make it to the top five contestants list. As if now, Rakesh Adiga is in the good books of the audience and gaining popularity outside the show with his fair play. According to social media analysis, Roopesh might give stiff competition to Rakesh Adiga. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.