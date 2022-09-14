Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Grand Finale Date and Time

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT is heading towards its grand finale in just a few days. It is known that Bigg Boss OTT show lasts for only 45 days, and after the show wraps up within 2 to 3 weeks the show makers will launch the Bigg Boss TV show.

As of now, Bigg Boss Kannada OTT has completed its 38-day run, with seven contestants remaining in the house.The contestants who are gearing up for Bigg Boss Kannada OTT grand finale race are Rakesh Adiga, Roopesh Shetty, Aryavardhan Guruji, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Sanya Iyer, Somanna Machimada, and Jayashree Aradhaya.

Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are dominating Bigg Boss OTT Kannada. Meanwhile, Roopesh and Sanya Iyer's bond in the house is getting BBKOTT high TRP rating.

According to sources, the Bigg Boss Kannad OTT grand finale will air this Sunday at 6 p.m. The Bigg Boss OTT Kannada Live may go off air on Saturday because the finale shooting begins on Saturday. However, we have to get an official announcement from the BBK OTT makers.

As per the buzz on social media, Bigg Boss OTT Kannada makers are planning an elimination this Saturday, which means out of 7 contestants, one contestant will be evicted from Bigg Boss house on Saturday by BBK OTT host Kichcha Sudeep.

Talking about contestants with good approval ratings, Roopesh Shetty is tipped to win Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and Rakesh Adiga the runner up. Rakesh and Roopesh have been topping the voting polls since day one of the show. Who do you think will be the winner and runner up?