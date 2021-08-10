Bigg Boss OTT Highest Paid Contestant

Bigg Boss makers have come up with new and innovative ways to keep the audience engaged this season. Celebrities were uniquely welcomed into the house. Bigg Boss OTT, as we all know, premiered on August 8 with Karan Johar as the host.

The 'Janta' component will be introduced in Bigg Boss OTT, which will air on Voot. The new format will offer the average person "Bigg Boss OTT"-like powers by allowing them to handpick competitors and control their stay, duties, and exit from the program. The digital segment will make the show, interesting.

Karan Johar will be hosting the show on the OTT platform and after that when it starts airing on TV, Salman Khan will be coming back. The day one itself of Bigg Boss OTT was filled with drama and fights. Contestants got into arguments over the division of responsibilities.

Anusha Dandekar, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Neha Bhasin, Urfi Javed, Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat, Zeeshan Ali, Neha Malik, and Pavithra Lakshmi are the contestants in the house. Let's see who is the highest-paid contestant of the season.

According to the sources, Ridhima Pandit is the highest-paid celebrity of Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, her remuneration for every episode is 5 Lakhs. Others are in the range of 2-3 lakhs and she is the only one getting paid so high.

Like last time, viewers will be able to watch the 24X7 live stream on the app along with the regular one-hour episode. Catch the latest season of Bigg Boss on Voot.