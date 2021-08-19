Bigg Boss OTT: Gauhar Khan Slams Ridhima And Shamita, Supports Partik Sehajpal

The Bigg Boss OTT contestants are often getting into fights. Among them, we have Ridhima Pandit and Shamita Shetty who were seen fighting with Patrik Sehajpal. These three are always ending up in arguments.

Pratik and Ridhima were also seen fighting many times. Ridhima even broke down after that. In the recently shared promo, we can see Shamita and Pratik get into a heated argument. They start repeating each other words and copy the other’s remarks in a petty manner. It got out of hand and other contestants were not able to stop them.

During the fight, we can see the ladies get angry with Pratik and scold him for the way he was talking with them. They said that he doesn’t know how to speak with a woman. “ladkiyon ke Saath badtameezi mat karo” or other stuff like, “aurat se baat karne ki Tameez nahi hai kya” was said to him. (Don’t talk to women that way and Do you not know how to speak with a woman).

Season 7 winner of Bigg Boss, Gauhar Khan took Pratik’s side in this matter and said that Ridhima and Shamita were using the ‘woman card’. Pratik is a nice guy and he is not like the way everyone else in the house is trying to portray him. She further said that it is okay when you, a woman are shouting. But when there is retaliation, there is an issue.

Gauhar further added that she would like to wait for some more time as it has been only a week. She wants to watch more and see if Pratik really is a good guy or there is more to him. Almost every lady in the house has an issue with Pratik but I do not see why? Let us wait and watch what happens next as nothing can be said so early.