Bigg Boss OTT: Fans Upset With Akshara Singh Over Age Shaming Remarks

Fans of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT are angry with Akshara Singh over the way she has been behaving in the house. The contestants get into fights often and many times over petty issues. But during the fight, Akshara keeps bringing up Shamita’s age which is not acceptable.

Since Day 1, Shamita Shetty and Akshara Singh have been fighting. They keep squabbling over petty issues and shout at each other. The matter can be trivial, but these two will end up fighting violently over it.

What comes as an issue is that during the fights between Akshara and Shamita, the former always ends up bringing Shamita’s age as an insult. It has not just happened once, but several times. Akshara time and again reminds everyone of Shamita’s age and insults her. She keeps saying that she is of her mother’s age yet doesn’t know how to behave. Akshara said that Shamita doesn’t know how to talk respectfully.

She often brings up Shamita’s age as an insult. Viewers are not happy with this. Bigg Boss fans have said that insulting someone over their age is not good and should be acceptable. On Twitter, many fans are sharing their disappointment. Akshara is not looking too good outside the house. If the fans stay unhappy with her, it will end up getting her eliminated.

With Bigg Boss OTT, fans have power in their hands. They can nominate a contestant and ultimately guarantee their exit from the house. It is not going to be good for the contestants if the audience remains angry with them.

Check out fan reaction on Twitter:

#AksharaSingh is loosing it completely... Going on #ShamitaShetty's age again is very wrong...



Shamita could be 40+ but she definitely looks younger than You Akshara... Just Shameful.. — Rubina Dialik FC (@RubiDiliak) August 17, 2021

Exactly...#Aksharasingh is repeatedly saying shamita maaa ki age ki hai...mughe samjh nhi 15 years age gap se koi maa ki age ki kaise hojati hai...if akshara would be 16 years old it would suit her but being 27 herself she is pointing @ColorsTV #ShamitaShetty https://t.co/tCsRKuY86v — dolly singh (@dollysi12) August 17, 2021

#ShamitaShetty overreacted on that salt case! But I hate when #AksharaSingh brings up background, English, age etc!! ITS UNNECESSARILY!! #BiggBossOTT — Toheed🇵🇸🇦🇫 (@toheedx_) August 18, 2021