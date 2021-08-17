Bigg Boss OTT Evicted Contestant Urfi Javed Wants To Kill Zeeshan and Divya Agarwal

Urfi Javed was eliminated in Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss OTT. She was the very first contestant to be shown the exit door. Her journey came to an end really soon and Urfi shared that she does have bitter feelings about it.

Many knew her from her role in Puncch Beat. She entered the house with Zeeshan Khan as her connection, but things derailed real quick. There was a Buzzer task in the Bigg Boss house. The boys were given a chance to press the buzzer and swap their partners. Zeeshan Khan pressed the buzzer and with this, Divya Agarwal became his new partner and Urfi Javed was left alone. This landed her in the elimination.

Her journey was really short as she became the first one to get evicted. The actress shared that this is not how she expected things to end. She wanted to be there in the BB house for a long time where she could prove herself. Had it been an individual person’s game, I would have been able to prove myself. This is not what I deserve, she said.

She further spoke about coming back as a wild card entry. If an opportunity like this comes up, I will definitely want to go back into the house. This time I will play my own game and show it to everyone.

Upon being asked about Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal and if she has bitter feelings regarding what happened in the house, Urfi said that it is not just bitter feelings. I want to kill them. I hate Zeeshan a lot. Given a chance, I will not hesitate to shave off his head.

Now that Urfi has been eliminated, the remaining contestants in the house are Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Raqesh Bapat, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehejpal, Nishant Bhatt, Muskaan Jattana, and Milind Gaba.