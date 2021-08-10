Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal Nominated On Day One Itself, Here’s Why

This time the makers of Bigg Boss have come up with different and unique ideas to keep the audience engaged. The introduction of celebrities into the house was in a different style. As we all know, Bigg Boss OTT started on Aug 8 with Karan Johar as the host.

Contestants were introduced one by one with Divya Agarwal being the second last one and Ridhima Pandit introduced, last. The format of the show required the ladies to choose a guy. They need each other to “Stay Connected” in the house. You cannot stay without a connection.

In the end, it was only Karan Nath left. So host Johar gave him a choice. He reversed the rules and instead asked Karan to choose between the ladies. Both ladies gave a shot at trying to woo Karan, but in the end, he went with Ridhima. Divya was left alone with no partner. Host Karan Johar then informed Divya, that she will be nominated for elimination.

Divya was nominated for the entire week. She will now have to impress the audience who will vote for her and keep her safe. Looking at how things went in the BB house on the very first day, we will have to wait and watch and see if Divya will be able to turn the audience in her favour.