Bigg Boss OTT Divya Agarwal: Even Karan Johar Cannot Change My Views

Things are not going too well for Divya Agarwal in Boss Boss OTT. Since Day 1, she was seen getting into fights with contestants and lashes out at them. Her fight is most often with Pratik.

In the Weekend special episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Host Karan Johar took everyone’s class. He slammed and scolded the contestants for their behavior in the first week. He didn’t leave anyone in his first episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

The director called out Divya Agarwal for her statements regarding the show. He told her to leave the show when she doesn’t need it. Over the course of the first week, Divya was seen making comments where she said that she doesn’t need the show, but others do. During her fight with Pratik, she said that “Tumhe show ki zarurat hogi, Mujhe Nahi.” It was not just once that she made these comments, but several times.

During the start of the episode, Divya got scolded by Karan Johar. Also while performing the task with SidNaaz, she got into fights with Shamita Shetty and made some controversial statements. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill entered the BB house. They conducted a task where the contestants were asked to tell them, whose following outside the house was affected.

When it was Divya’s turn, things took a turn. She said that, when she is right, she will stand up for it. If she is friends with someone, she will be with them till the end and if there is a misunderstanding then she will clear it out. This attitude of her is something that no one can change. Not even God.

Shamita Shetty asked Sidharth if Divya understood what Karan told her in the beginning and Divya got angry over this. She replied by saying that not even Salman Khan and Karan Johar can change her or her opinions.