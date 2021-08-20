Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty Make Amends

Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal have been fighting for some time now in Bigg Boss OTT. It is not just them but also Shamita and Akshara that have been fighting for a long time. In last week’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar, he called Divya the home-wrecker and blamed her for making things difficult for her and Shamita. Karan also said that Divya was wrong for back-bitching and that has led to their relationship taking a bitter turn.

In the latest episode, Shamita’s connection Raqesh tried to get Shamita and Divya to talk and make amends. Instead, they ended up fighting again and things became worse between them. Then this changed as Shamita went to Divya and tried talking to her.

Shamita went to Divya and apologized to her. She asked her to try and forget things and let all of it be in the past. Both actresses agreed that it was indeed difficult to forget what happened, but they will try. After this conversation, the two started talking well with each other.

This comes as a welcome change in the Bigg Boss house but now the question is, will this change be seen in Akshara and Shamita’s relation as well? You can watch the new episodes on Voot and also catch the 24x7 live to get the latest update.