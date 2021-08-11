Bigg Boss OTT Contestants Remuneration: Which Celebrity is Charging How Much

Bigg Boss OTT has started airing and in just a few days, we have the audience hooked to the show. The concept of the show this time is a bit different and the makers are coming up with new ideas to keep it entertaining. Just like every season, this time too, we have many big names in the house.

The show, as we all know, premiered on August 8 with Karan Johar as the host. We have some celebrities from the TV industry who entered the house and along with them, we also have Youtube stars. Based on the popularity of each celebrity, the remuneration for them will also be different. The pay for one particular contestant is higher than everyone else.

Yes, this contestant is getting paid at least 5 lakh per episode. It is higher when compared to other contestants’ remuneration. While everyone else is in the 2-3 lakh range, this contestant is getting 5 lakh. It is none other than Ridhima Pandit. She is the highest-paid contestant of BB OTT. Apart from her, no other contestant is getting paid so high.

Check out the pay for Bigg Boss OTT contestants

Contestants Pay (Remuneration) Ridhima Pandit 5 Lakhs Shamita Shetty 3.75 Lakhs Urfi Javed 2.75 Lakhs Zeeshan Khan 2.5 Lakhs Neha Bhasin 2 Lakhs Divya Agarwal 2 Lakhs Milind Gaba 1.75 Lakhs Akshara Singh 1.75 Lakhs Karan Nath 1.5 Lakhs Muskaan Jattana 1.5 Lakhs Raqesh Bapat 1.2 Lakhs Nishant Bhatt 1.2 Lakhs Pratik Sehajpal 1 Lakh

As you can see, Ridhima Pandit is the only one getting paid Rs 5 lakh per episode. Shamita Shetty is charging 3.75 lakh and the rest are in the 2-3 lakh bracket.

You can watch the episodes on Voot. There is also the 24X7 live stream on the app along with the regular one-hour episode.